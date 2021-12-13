Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Abducted student yet to be rescued

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Dec 12: A 25-year-old Naimul Islam was kidnapped in the district. Later, kidnapers demanded a ransom of Tk 40 lakh to his parents.
The  abduction took place on Friday last. But the trace of the student was not found till Sunday noon.
Naimul Islam is  son of Moznu Molla of New Rooppur Village area  under Ishwardi Upazila. He  is a student of Pabna Edward College.  
Jiban Hossain, his brother, said he went out of the house to go to his friend's house on Friday morning. He did not return after the day. His family members tried to contact him over mobile phone, but his phone was switched off. Later they searched houses of other relatives. But he was found nowhere.
On Saturday noon, kidnappers contacted his parents over his mobile and demanded the ransom.
His family lodged a complaint with Ishwardi Police Station (PS).  It was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Asaduzzaman.
Ishwardi PS and Rooppur Police Outpost are continuing rescue operations in different places, the OC maintained.
In-charge of Roppur Outpost Sub-Inspector Atiqul Islam said, other law-enforcement agencies are also working to rescue the student unharmed and arrest the abductors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Man crushed under train at Sadullapur
BKME Executive President Mohammad Hatem inaugurating the newly built building
People start getting benefits of digitisation: Speakers
Five people ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Bogura, Bhandaria freed today
Char-dwellers get blankets
Six killed in road mishaps in four dists


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft