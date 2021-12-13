Abducted student yet to be rescued

PABNA, Dec 12: A 25-year-old Naimul Islam was kidnapped in the district. Later, kidnapers demanded a ransom of Tk 40 lakh to his parents.

The abduction took place on Friday last. But the trace of the student was not found till Sunday noon.

Naimul Islam is son of Moznu Molla of New Rooppur Village area under Ishwardi Upazila. He is a student of Pabna Edward College.

Jiban Hossain, his brother, said he went out of the house to go to his friend's house on Friday morning. He did not return after the day. His family members tried to contact him over mobile phone, but his phone was switched off. Later they searched houses of other relatives. But he was found nowhere.

On Saturday noon, kidnappers contacted his parents over his mobile and demanded the ransom.

His family lodged a complaint with Ishwardi Police Station (PS). It was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Asaduzzaman.

Ishwardi PS and Rooppur Police Outpost are continuing rescue operations in different places, the OC maintained.

In-charge of Roppur Outpost Sub-Inspector Atiqul Islam said, other law-enforcement agencies are also working to rescue the student unharmed and arrest the abductors.









