Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:49 AM
Home Countryside

Passing-out Parade Of New Sailors Held In Khulna

Navy men urged to be firm to defend independence

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Our Correspondent

Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, as chief guest, giving award to a young sailor at BNS Titumir Parade Ground at Khalishpur in Khulna. photo: observer

Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, as chief guest, giving award to a young sailor at BNS Titumir Parade Ground at Khalishpur in Khulna. photo: observer

KHULNA, Dec 13: Passing-out parade marking the induction of B/2021 batch of 468 New Entry Sailors of Bangladesh Navy was held in the city on Sunday, maintaining social distance.
Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal attended the parade  at BNS Titumir Parade Ground at Khalishpur as chief guest.
The chief guest congratulated the new entry sailors for their outstanding performance in the service related to national security and prosperity.
Addressing the newly inducted sailors on the occasion, the chief guest said, Bangladesh Navy has already been turned as a dimension force by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He also called upon them to build themselves as worthy sailors implementing the education that they acquired from the sailors school, in future professional life.
He also advised them to remain careful in maintaining all naval equipment and warships.
He called upon them to develop their competency through implementing their knowledge in their work.
With retrospect of the spirit and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, the chief urged the navy men to go ahead with determination to defend the independence and sovereignty of the country at any cost.
Terming Bangladesh as a role model country for development, he said, capability of the navy has hugely been enhanced.
BD Navy has turned a modern force globally, he said, adding that submarine, fregate, modern warship, helicopter, marine petrol aircraft and modern military equipment have been added to the naval fleet.
Meanwhile, modern naval station, modern establishment, Bangabandhu Complex and upgraded training centre have been completed during the present government tenure, he said.
Earlier, the chief guest reviewed the smartly turned out parade and took salute at the march past.  
He distributed "Noubahini Pradhan Padak", "Kamkhul Padak" and "Titumir Padak" to the three new entry sailors who obtained first, second and third positions for their outstanding performance.


