Metro rail to roll out on Victory Day ’22

It is heartening to know that the Victory Day 2022 is going to mark the debut of country's first ever metro rail's operation with passenger train in the capital. Meanwhile, a train on trial successfully passed the performance test on Uttara-Agargaon route.



According to the media report, on Sunday a train reached Agargaon station around 10:45am and stayed there for some 45 minutes before returning to Uttara's Diabari depot. In the performance test, maximum speed of the train was 100kmph. Earlier on August 29, the metro train made its first official performance test and the second performance test was done on November 29.



However, the government had initially set December 2021 as the deadline for the Uttara-Agargaon section. Unfortunately, the C-19 induced lockdown significantly hampered the work. Therefore, it will take more time to complete the project.



However, till date, 72 per cent of the construction work of 21.26-kilometre elevated metro rail service has been completed. In order to start its regular operation, Bangladesh has ordered 24 sets of trains from Japan's Kawasaki-Mitsubishi consortium. Each train carried by two engines on either side has four carriages.



According to the primary estimation, the metro rail will carry 60,000 passengers per hour through the entire 21.26km route from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway Station in less than 40 minutes.



After the successful implementation of the project, the scenario of the Dhaka city will entirely be changed. Traffic congestion of the city has reached beyond the tolerance level. If the project is completed, it will take a very short time to reach Uttara to Motijheel. Once the metro rail is in operation, city dwellers would enjoy the much-awaited ease in the traffic movement and will get rid of the unbearable traffic jam. It is also expected that people could reach Matijeel from Uttara within 38 minutes which currently takes more than two hours due to gridlock on roads.



Undoubtedly, traffic jam incurs colossal economic loss on a country. Bangladesh could have saved $2.6 billion if it had reduced 60% of traffic congestion in Dhaka. Only the traffic congestion is costing Dhaka a loss of $4.4 billion annually, equivalent to 11% of the national budget, according to a study by Accident Research Institute (ARC). A World Bank report in 2017 on Dhaka's traffic jam estimated that city dwellers are facing a waste of 3.8 million work hours daily due to long tailback. The project will save $2.4 billion (200 billion takas) a year, equivalent to 1.5% of GDP, according to a government estimation.



The project will change the look of Dhaka city and play a revolutionary role in city's traffic system. We hope that, the authority responsible will remain vigilant enough to complete the rest of the task in time.



