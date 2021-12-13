Video
Letter To the Editor

Street children’s plight

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

Dear Sir

I am a private organization employee and a daily reader of your esteemed daily. I would like to highlight the plight of street children in this letter,

On my return from office to home I see a number of children on the streets selling flowers, collecting saleable material from rubbish dumps or begging. It is really disappointing to the miserable condition of those children who make their living by such means. They live in unhealthy ambiance and surroundings. But they should have been either on playground or with school bags. I think they also deserve a good life and they also have the right to get educated. The government should take a proper step to provide them opportunities for development. State cannot avoid responsibility for their proper development. Development with a large number of children fighting for bread can never be meaningful.

A  Quddus                                                                                                   Narayanganj



