

Pioneer of youth politics in Bangladesh



He got Matriculation certificate from Nabakumar institute in Dhaka in 1958, Intermediate from Jagannath College (now University) in Dhaka in 1958, BA from BM College in Barisal in 1970 and MA in Bangla Language and Literature from Dhaka University in 1982 and later got LLB certificate. Sheikh Moni was involved in student politics. In 1960-63, he was elected general secretary of the Central Chhatra League.



In 1982, he was arrested for leading a movement against the "Hamidur Rahman Education Commission" and was released after six months without trial. Sheikh Moni's MA degree was cancelled as he led the movement not to take degree certificate from the then Governor Monaim Khan at the convocation ceremony of Dhaka University in 1964 as a part of protest of the anti-people education policy and the government's repression. And after some days he was arrested for that.



Until December 1975, he was detained under the National Defense Act. During this time many false cases were filed against him. In 1976, Bangabandhu organized the working class people of Dhaka-Narayanganj in a historic 6-point movement for the Charter of Independence. At that time Bangabandhu was in jail. He played a vital role at the 7th June 7 strike. If this strike was not successful, the struggle for the liberation of Bengalis would have been delayed. For this reason, the Pakistani government issued a warrant against him and arrested him in July. He was released after the success of mass movements in 1969. He was one of the planners of the 1970 general election.



The Founding President of Jubo League Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was a talented youth leader. This heroic freedom fighter was a journalist, a writer and a devoted holder of Bengali culture. We know Sheikh Moni as the founder of Jubo League. He started youth politics in this country by establishing Jubo League in 1972 under the direction of Bangabandhu. Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni is also the first chairman of Jubo League.



Nowadays, I am amazed and overwhelmed to know about this young leader who had excellent leadership qualities. What makes a person possess so many qualities? I keep searching in my minds who were his contemporary politicians? I am lucky to have Syed Rezaur Rahman, an advisory council member of Awami League and the prosecutor of the International War Crimes Tribunal.



One day when I asked about Moni Bhai, I found out that Syed Rezaur Rahman was Moni Bhai's personal companion. Rezaur Rahman was Member of the convener committee of the Bangladesh Awami Juba League and later a member of the Presidium and one of the members of Mujib Bahini. He said, Moni Bhai was a genius in one word; Bangabandhu brought his own nephew with him to politics after observing the intellectual thinking and courage of Moni Bhai.



Advocate Rezaur Rahman suggested publishing a memorandum to inform the new generation about Sheikh Moni. I dare to write about the pioneer of youth politics in Bangladesh with my mental strength but as I go deeper I am scared and again I feel the excitement to write about such a genius! December 4th was the birthday of the leader, the icon of youth politics. Although millions of youth are involved in youth politics, we do not know much about Sheikh Moni. He was the commander of the "Mujib Bahini" formed during the war of liberation.

He was a journalist, writer and devotee of Bengali culture. A tele-film was telecasted about the story "Obanchito". He is the founder of "Shapla Kuri Asar" an organization of children and teenagers. The current chairman Professor Sheikh Fazle Shams (Parash) has transformed the Jubo League as humanitarian youth party according to his father's ideology. We are proud to have the current chairman.

The writer is a Vice-President of Dhaka Mahanagor Jubo League











