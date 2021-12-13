Mathematics for solution

After getting the annual exam result of Boby, conversation between his Mom and him-

Mom: Congratulations, my dear.

Boby: Thank you, mom

Mom: Today we will go out for dinner for your brilliant result.

Boby: You are the best mom in the world.

Mom: But, dear, you got 85 in maths, last time it was 90.

Boby: Mom, 85, 90, 95 all are same. I got A+, that's it.



In this conversation, one thing is clear that students are running for A+, not for knowledge. If they get A+, they think that they are done/genius. For Boby, it is obvious that his marks in mathematics is decreasing year by year. Why?



Everyone knows mathematics. Those who don't have institutional education, they also know the minimum basics of mathematics. Addition, subtraction, simple multiplication and simple division are very well known to all and knowing these allows one to lead their daily life smoothly. Then why do we need to learn the formulas like (a+b)2, a3-b3,..? Is there any practical use of these? Is it helpful to solve our daily labour? How does it work?



Most of our guardians think that mathematics is a tough subject. They wash their child's brain in that way. And our children are growing up with the bad impression of mathematics. To solve this, they are sending their beloved children to jail (coaching centre) to learn mathematics. Why do they think so? Sometimes guardians come to us, and say "Sir, please teach them from the very basic". Now the question is "Why do they ask to teach them from the basic?" You may see that, in different kinds of competitive exams, there are about 30% questions, which are sets on mathematics. Why?



In a computer, most important component is CPU. In CPU, there is another important component named ALU (Arithmetic Logic Unit). If ALU doesn't work properly, the total system will fail. Mathematics works like ALU. It helps to think, develop, make decision, be logical etc. What we see in mathematics, there are lots of formulas, methods, systems, rules etc. All these things are logical and linked up to each other. By practicing different problems our brain will be trained up to take logical and critical decision in shortest time.



As mathematics student, we need to learn from the very beginning of the formulas, methods, systems and rules. In a way that if I fail to remember the formula, I can derive it again. Suppose I forgot the formula of (a+b)2, Should I stop now? No, I will derive it again by multiplying (a+b) twice. And this is called basic. In mathematics, basic means fundamental concept. If one's basic concept is clear, he/she can use it, where it is needed. We have the habit of finding solutions by shortcut method. I totally disagree with this, when we are learning, we should not follow the shortcut system, better follow the long process. When we will be expert on that particular topic, only then we can use shortcut system or method.



In your age/standard, you may not find any use of different formulas. But in higher study, you will definitely find different use of it especially in physics, chemistry, engineering or science related subjects. Even commerce and humanities learners also need to learn mathematics. They are using mathematical formulas to get their assumptions. And they are getting Nobel Prizes. Amartya Sen, Nobel memorial prize winner in Economics (1998), earned a B.A in Economics with a minor in Mathematics.



Our guardians play a vital role in weakening student's confidence in mathematics as at their time they might not have gotten proper guidance themselves. Now the time has changed. Our teachers, institutions are taking necessary steps to overcome the problems. Teachers are very friendly with their students. They are always ready to help. As a guardian, it is our duty to talk with our child and teachers to find the problems and solve it. Better not to send them to metaphoric jail.



Mathematics is a subject, by which we measure the ability of solving problems, mental capability and thinking power. For these, some questions in different exams are always set from Mathematics. You may hate Mathematics, but Mathematics always loves you. That's why it never leaves you.



For getting A+ easily, Boby subtracted some lessons from his syllabus. He didn't learn geometrical portion. Because marks distribution of other parts is set in a way that, without geometry he can get A+. In the next class he will do the same. And he will get A+, but marks will decrease. The teacher, who will take his class in next year, will start from respective class standard.



And Boby will not understand anything, because he didn't learn the previous lessons of that particular topic in the previous years. Day by day he will no longer be fond of mathematics. As a result, he will be weak in mathematics. There are so many Boby's in our society. One thing to remember is what we are learning today will help us move on to the next stage tomorrow.



Is it true that in mathematics, we need not to memorize anything, but understand the methods, rules and systems? To clarify this an example would be, if you listen a song that you like, for several times, the lyrics will be set in your mind. We are doing the same here. We are practicing the similar types of problems several times, that is how the systems, methods, rules or formulas are set in our mind. We need not give extra effort to memorize it. Here, understanding problem is also a major fact. Without understanding facts and conditions, if you practice it for a whole year, you will not get any progress. Solving a problem without understanding is just riding a bicycle without a chain.



We know, 01=0 and 10=? (Infinite/Undefine), Why is the 1st one zero and 2nd one undefined? Is there any logic to this? When you will ask yourself by questioning "Why?", only then you will be a good learner not only in mathematics but also in other subjects.

The writer is a freelance contributor











