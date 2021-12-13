Transition to the new career



The persecution by the Burmese authorities and the resultant exodus of the Muslim Rohingyas of Arakan Province to Bangladesh were far in the distant future. It was difficult if not impossible to forecast the present scenario. It was not possible to imagine that in late 1970s, during the 90s and in 2016 boat loads of Rohingyas fleeing from the Burmese persecution would sneak in to Bangladesh or some of them would be sent back to Burma by vigilant Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB).



During our visit to Cox's Bazaar in 1967 on the second day Shahed took us to the Kutubdia island in the Bay of Bengal in a coastal steamer of the Chittagong Port Authority. The journey along the coast was a new and interesting experience for us. We were charmed by the still blue waters of the Bay of Bengal stretching into the far horizon. We stayed on board as Shahed was taken to the coast in a small boat.



It was fun to watch the mighty 'SDO Shaheb', get on a country boat pushed by a score of young labourers over the muddy shore of the island to get to the administrative offices in the inner part of the island. When Shahed returned, the steamer plied through the coastal waters back to Cox's Bazaar. We had a wonderful lunch on board made more delicious by the refreshing breeze of the Bay. We spent another day at Cox's Bazaar enjoying the long sandy beach, a great tourist attraction even in those days. On return to Dhaka we found to our surprise that we had brought more with us than the simple joyful memories of Cox's Bazaar.



Unknown to us the kids Nipu and Topu were greatly impressed by the mighty conduct of their uncle Shahed Latif as the SDO. They saw that if any truck or ordinary motor vehicle did not give way to the SDO's Jeep, the driver and sometimes even the SDO himself used to stop the offending vehicles and chastise their arrogant drivers! When we came back to Dhaka we mostly travelled in auto rickshaws known as Baby Taxies as we had no car of our own, Nipu and Topu tried to follow their SDO uncle's treatment of vehicles which crossed our Baby Taxi and ventured to get ahead. Both the boys shouted angrily as the drivers who had no clue as to what was happening. Sufia and I had quite a time specifying the boys.

As mentioned earlier the major part of 1967 following the summer was for me a period of preparation for the imminent change of career. Change is the law of life. It is inevitable until death spells the end. Nevertheless, all changes, even the positive ones, are loaded with apprehension and doubts. Even changes that lead to elevation causes destabilization. That is why change is accompanied by trepidation. My case was no exception.



In the second quarter of 1967 as I bade farewell to life as University teacher and prepared for the journey to the career as Civil Servant, I felt distracted by the prospect of change. Marcus Aurelius, the great Roman Emperor wrote in his 'Meditations', "our world is what our thoughts make it". In real life we often find that our thoughts are what our world makes these. I feared that the 'new world' would change my thoughts beyond recognition. That it did not happened is a matter of lasting joy for me. That however, is a later story.



As history recognizes, the year 1966 was a harbinger of revolutionary transformation in Pre-1971 Pakistan. The 'Six Point' Programme for maximum regional autonomy presented in February that year by the Awami League under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated a revolutionary process. Eventually, the 'Six Points' Programme had a spell binding impact on the Bengalis residing in the then East Pakistan and lead to the emergence of Bangladesh as a sovereign state through a blood socked war of liberation in 1971. During 1967 the 'Six Point' movement was a peaceful one despite Provocative actions by the predominantly non-Bengali ruling junta of Pakistan.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"









