

It's never too late to say “Sorry”



As the past cannot be changed, wrongdoing cannot be undone; one could argue that we should reconcile the broken society for the future.Reconciliation processes are intended to assist in the restoration of relationships that have been harmed due to wrongdoing. Reconciliation arises from several justice-related goals: apologies, memorials, truth-telling, trials and punishment, reparations, etc. Unfortunately, Pakistan did not make any effort to repair the relationship, not even formally apologize to Bangladesh.



Seeking apology is likely the most straightforward approach to admit wrongdoing. An appropriate apology must include acknowledgment of both wrongdoing and wrongdoers' responsibilities, as well as a statement of grief or remorse. Its fundamental goal is forgiveness. Apologies are part of the "restorative justice" paradigm in transitional justice literature. While retributive justice is primarily concerned with criminal prosecutions, restorative justice focuses on rebuilding a political community following mass crimes.

Apologies are regarded as a symbolic kind of reparation, as opposed to material or political reparations, because their goal is to foster reconciliation solely through words, via public gestures of remorse and sorrow. Furthermore, by confessing past wrongdoings, accepting responsibility, and expressing sorrow, a State sends a strong message to another state that it has no intention of hurting them again.



On the other hand, the chasm between two States can only expand if one refuses to acknowledge and express regret for the past. In fact, refusing to recognize the wrong conjures up more resentment in the community. Is there, however, a temporal restriction on expressing remorse for the horror past? There are no restrictions in this regard. Indeed, in recent decades, official apologies issued by state entities have become more prevalent for the wrongdoings of the distant past.



The United States Congress, for example, apologized for discriminating against black Americans under the Jim Crow Laws, a set of state and local laws that authorized racial segregation. Japanese political leaders have issued several public apologies for the Imperial Army's actions during World War II. In 1998, for example, Prime Minister Obuchi Keizo referenced two of these public statements in his declaration:



"Both sides believe that squarely facing the past and correctly understanding history are the important foundation for further developing relations between Japan and China. The Japanese side observes the 1972 Joint Communique of the Government of Japan and the Government of the People's Republic of China and the August 15, 1995 Statement by former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama. The Japanese side is keenly conscious of the responsibility for the serious distress and damage that Japan caused to the Chinese people through its aggression against China during a certain period in the past and expressed deep remorse for this. The Chinese side hopes that the Japanese side will learn lessons from the history and adhere to the path of peace and development. Based on this, both sides will develop long-standing relations of friendship."



A systematic massacre was carried out by Germany more than a century ago. Between 1904 and 1908, the German colonial authority massacred around 80,000 Herero and Nama people in Namibia. After 113 years, Germany finally acknowledged the killing as genocidal in May 2021. "We will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness," Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said.



With this appeal for forgiveness, Germany also offered a "gesture" of $1.35 billion to be spent over the next 30 years on reconstruction and development projects, as well as health care and training initiatives. Belgium's King Philippe issued the first public apology to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on June 3, 2020, for Belgium's harsh and decades-long colonial administration. President Tsai Ing-wen apologized to Taiwan's indigenous communities in 2016 for decades of maltreatment and injustice perpetrated by the government.



On 17 July 1995, Jacques Chirac, the French President, apologized for France's role in the deportation of thousands of Jews to Nazi death camps during WWII. Similarly, in 1994, German President Roman Herzog apologized to the Polish people for the "pain and suffering inflicted on Poland a million times" during WWII.



In 2009, Lt. William Calley apologized - 42 years after the massacre - for the My Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War.He said that"there is not a day that goes by that I do not feel remorse for what happened that day in My Lai. � I feel remorse for the Vietnamese who were killed, for their families, for the American soldiers involved, and their families. I am very sorry."In 2013, Foreign Secretary William Hague apologized for the United Kingdom's harsh colonialism in Kenya in the 1950s.



Apologies work on a simple level of words, but it does not mean they are not significant or meaningful. It opens the door to develop bilateral relationship between the nations. According to the preceding accounts, expressing remorse for previous rulers' or governments' decades-old wrongdoings is not unusual, and there is no time limit in expressing an apology. Thus, it is never too late for Pakistan to say, "we are sorry for the 1971 genocide." In fact, Pakistan needs nothing but a solid collective political will to express remorse, which has been missing since they perpetrated the atrocity.

Md Mustakimur Rahman, PhD Researcher, International Criminal Law, The Chinese University of Hong Kong













