Oath to make BD developed country by ’41



Dhaka University authority brings out a procession on the campus led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, marking the 100th founding anniversary of the university on Sunday. photo: observer

The rally was started by flying balloons in front of Aparajeyo Bangla at around 11:00 am and ended at the base of Central Shaheed Minar.

At the end of the rally, VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman expressed hope that the university will be ready to bring the country to the stage of developed world by 2041.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the university will do that by acquiring SDGs and using the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution. However, the teachers, students and researchers of the university have to bear the responsibility, he added.

The Vice Chancellor further said, "The university will work to fulfill the expectations of the nation focusing on the unique research and innovation. In that case, the victory of humanity will flourish and non-communal human values will be developed." "In addition, we will focus on basic research and innovation. It will enable Dhaka University to lead in building the context and perspective to achieve Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision-2041 through taking advantages and challenges of the fourth industrial revolution," the VC added.

