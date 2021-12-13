Shakawath gets Asian Curry Award

Shakawath Hossain, a renowned hospitality business professional, was awarded the Asian Curry Award 2021 on November 21 2021, for his contribution, influence and leadership in the hospitality industry.

This is an exclusive international accolade awarded by Asian Catering Federation, the UK for outstanding achievements and contribution in the national and global hospitality industry, said in a press release.

With over 20 years of experience working with renowned international hotel chains such as Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts, he is currently the chief executive of StarkTree Group.











