Govt working for building a prosperous BD: JS speaker

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury on Sunday said the government has been working to build a prosperous golden Bangla upholding the spirit of language movement and independence.

"Bengali nation sacrificed blood for their language and independence which is rare in the world. The blood stained Bangladesh constitution is a unique endowment of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," said Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury while speaking at a programme at Jatiya Press Club.

JPC organised the programme titled "Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Bangladesh" marking the Mujib Barsho and Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Chief Coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury attended it as special guests.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury said Bangladesh is on the path of development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Vision 2021 is now a reality and the government has been working to implement Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100, she added.

She hoped that Bangladesh will be able to utilise the potential of demographic dividend for its development.

Later, she inaugurated the three-day programme through releasing pigeons and balloons. JPC president Farida Yasmin chaired the event while senior journalists Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul spoke, among others.

JPC's seminar, meet-the-press and international liaison sub-committee convener Md Ayub Bhuiyan, JPC senior vice-president Hasan Hafiz and its general secretary Elias Khan were, among others, present at the programme. -BSS











