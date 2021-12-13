Video
Metro rail makes test run up to Agargaon from Uttara

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

The authorities conduct a test run of Metro Rail from Diabari to Agargaon in the capital on Sunday. The photo was taken from Sheorapara. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Long awaited metro rail made a trial run on Sunday morning on a fully electric line on Uttara to Agargaon route for the first time as part of performance test with 100km per hour speed. The country's first-ever metro rail will start its commercial operation from December 16 next year.
MAN Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), shared the information after the train reached Agargaon from Uttara for the first time during performance test.
As part of the performance test, the train left Uttara's Diabari Depot around 9:39am without any passenger and reached the Agargaon station around 11:00am plying about 11.73km, as per prior announcement. Only technical experts were on board the train during the performance test.
The train came up to Mirpur-10 at 100 kmph speed. Then, it reached Agargaon at 15 kmph.
Metro Rail Project Manager ABM Arifur Rahman said the coaches left for Agargaon this
morning. The main official programme was held at Agargaon in the capital.
Earlier, on November 29, the metro rail travelled to Mirpur-10 for the first time.
While inaugurating the performance test on the viaduct on August 29, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced that the first phase of metro rail would be opened for the public in December 2022.
The Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 or MRT Line 6 is being constructed between Uttara 3rd phase to Motijheel at the cost of around Tk 22,000 crore.
Metro rail authorities said Bangladesh's first metro rail will fully be operated upon electricity. No fossil fuel and liquefied gas will be used here. So, there is no possibility of air pollution. Side walls on both sides of the tracks have been made with concrete, instead of glass, to dampen noise. The height of the side walls would be 4-4.25feet.
The metro rail will have stations at 16 points in the city--including at Uttara, Pallabi, Mirpur, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, TSC, Press Club, and Motijheel.
According to the project director, a train with six air-conditioned spacious cars will operate every four minutes, enabling a commuter to travel from Uttara to Motijheel in just 38 minutes.
A total of 24 such trains would carry 60,000 passengers every hour to both directions and drastically cut the number of private cars on the streets. The metro rail cars would be air-conditioned and sealed. So, commuters will not be able to throw things out of the windows.



Metro rail makes test run up to Agargaon from Uttara
