ATCO renews call to Unilever to raise ad rate by 30pc

Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), the country's only apex body of the television owners, reiterated its demand to raise the advertisement rates of Unilever by 30

per cent.

In a meeting on Sunday

ATCO Board of Directors expressed concern over the delay by Unilever to raise its advertisement rates despite the request from ATCO. The meeting presided over by ATCO President Anjan Chowdhury, observed that since the country's economy is now getting back to normal after the Covid-19 crisis it is expected that Unilever would raise its advertisement rates to promote its products.









