Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:47 AM
Fakhrul calls for intensifying movement to free Khaleda

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff Correspondent

It is not possible to free Khaleda Zia from jail to send her abroad for medical treatment without waging a mass movement, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He said this at a discussion marking the 41st founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday.
Fakhrul Islam said, "This is because the people's love for Khaleda Zia and her ability to fight against injustice will bring down the government."
Fakhrul said, "Doctors advised Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment. But the government is not
listening to anyone. On the contrary, they are talking a lot without any respect for political etiquette."
"By conducting seminars we cannot send Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment. We have to tighten the pace and nature of the ongoing movement." he said and added, "Without mass movement, she will not be able to get better treatment outside the country."
Addressing the leaders and workers, the BNP Secretary General said, "If you want to succeed in your movement you have to strengthen the organization."
He said, "Awami League is a political party. But now it has become a monster. In the true sense, the Awami League does not run the country. The country is being run by bureaucrats and outside forces."
Commenting that 'we are in a terrible crisis,' Fakhrul said, "This crisis is not only of BNP, Krishak Dal or Khaleda Zia. This is the crisis of the whole nation, because, an incompetent government has destroyed all our achievements and turned us into a captive nation.


