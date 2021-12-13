Video
US sanction on RAB officials politically motivated: Quader

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the sanction of United States on some incumbent and former officials of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is one-sided and politically motivated.
While talking in a briefing at his office in the Secretariat Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the decision of the United States will encourage militancy and terrorism in the country.
"We're shocked and saddened because of such decision of the United
States as it has come at a time when Bangladesh is celebrating the golden jubilee of its independence," he added.
Lauding the role of the RAB in curbing crimes in the country, Quader said RAB is working as an elite force with utmost professionalism in uprooting the militancy from the country.
He said none of this force is above the law. At least seven members of RAB were sentenced to death in the Narayanganj murder incident.
"If there is any allegation, the force itself or the ministry concerned is taking action after holding proper investigation," Quader added.
He went on saying that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is active and playing an independent role in carrying out any investigation, but it is unreasonable to impose sanctions by identifying the chiefs and former security officers of a force.
Under the purview of human rights, such decision is a kind of 'human rights violation', the minister added.
"Where ordinary people in the US came down to the streets of different cities to protest extrajudicial killings, such statements (of US) for other country on the human rights situation is not acceptable," he said.
The minister suspected that ill political motive of vested quarters including anti-Bangladesh people or evil forces is deeply involved in taking this decision.


