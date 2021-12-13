Ex-OC of Puthia PS sent to jail after rejection of bail prayer

Former Officer-in-Charge Shakil Uddin Ahmed of Puthia Police Station was sent to jail in a case filed over allegedly manipulating the first information report (FIR) of a murder case.

Judge Ismat Ara of Divisional Special Judge Court of Rajshahi sent him to jail on Sunday rejecting his bail prayer, said a

Rajshahi court source.

Earlier on November 23, a High Court bench of Justices Nazrul Islam Talukder and AKM Zahirul Huq refused to grant bail to Shakil and ordered him to surrender to the trial court in Rajshahi.

Earlier on June 24, ACC Assistant Director Al-Amin filed a case with its Rajshahi integrated district office against former OC Shakil on charge of manipulating the first information report of a murder case filed over the killing of transport worker leader Nurul Islam in 2019.

In the case statement, Al-Amin said they had found evidence that OC Shakil manipulated the FIR by dropping names of some people and by changing the description of the incident.









