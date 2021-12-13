Kafco CFO found corrupt

The single-member probe committee of the Industry Ministry has found proof of allegations including violating the provisions of the Public Purchase Rules (PPR) and irregularities against Karnafuli Fertilizer Company (Kafco) Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Habibullah Manju.

At the same time, it has also found proof of sexually harassing a female officer of the company against him.

Industry Ministry's Additional Secretary Md. Golam Yahia, also head of

the probe committee, has submitted the probe report recently to the ministry recommending to take necessary punitive measures against the CFO of Kafco, a state owned fertilizer producing company of the country.

According to the probe report, the CFO has deposited huge amount of public fund at different private banks instead of public banks violating the managing board's decision. But, no amount of money was mentioned in the report.

It said that without inviting an international tender, the CFO has appointed a company - Antara Koh - for assessing the company's losses due to damage of a jetty caused by a ship-hit. Some two other companies were also appointed for repairing the jetty without tender process. The companies were paid US$7.6 million for the assessment with its board's approval following the recommendation of the CFO.

But, the shipping company that is responsible for damaging the jetty, its insurance company and lawyers expressed their doubt over the huge expenses saying 'unbelievable'.

Besides, the probe report said that it has found proof of taking commission for buying different chemicals and raw materials against the CFO. It said that the CFO breached the PPR and procurement law deliberately. He bought the chemicals and other products on the basis of negotiation for getting commission. After 2020, the authority introduced e-procurement method to avert irregularities.

The report also mentioned that he has earned huge amount of money by involving himself in the irregularities violating the rules. He uses official products and transports for his personal and family interests misusing public funds.







