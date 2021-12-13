Covid kills 6 more in 24 hrs

The country witnessed six deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 28,028. Some 329 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,579,325.

Besides, 288 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,544,150 and overall recovery rate at 97.77, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.52 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.2 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested

21,612 samples.

Of the six deceased, four were male and two were female. Among them, two each died in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and one each died in Dhaka and Barishal divisions. One was between 21 to 30 years old, three were within 51to 60, one was within 61to 70, and one was between 81 to 90 years old.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.3 million lives and infected over 270 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 242 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.







