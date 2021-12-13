Murad deported from Canada, lands in Dhaka



Following deportation from Canada and Dubai, sacked state minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan returns to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, three cases were filed on Sunday against Murad Hassan and Mohammad Mohiuddin Helal Nahid, a Facebook live talk show host, under the Digital Security Act (DSA). The cases were filed in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

Murad returned to Dhaka at about 5:00pm in a flight of Emirates, a high official of immigration of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport shared the information.

Murad Hasan left Dhaka for Canada via Dubai on Thursday night.

According to some international news agencies, he landed at Pearson International Airport in Toronto at 1:31pm on Friday. Then he failed to enter Canada through Pearson International Airport of Toronto. The Canadian Border Service Agency officials took him to a room for questioning at the airport.

They showed him various videos, photos and news released and published on him, and wanted to know his version.

Murad was also asked about the reasons for leaving Bangladesh and coming to Canada, but he failed to give any 'satisfactory answer'. He had to face a lot of questions from the Canadian immigration officials.

Subsequently, Murad was sent back to Dubai. He stayed at Dubai Airport as a transit passenger. He also tried to obtain on-arrival UAE visa at Dubai Airport, but the immigration authorities refused to issue it. Finally, Murad had no choice but to return to his own country. Then, he decided to return home by a flight of Emirates Airlines on Sunday afternoon.

Murad left Dhaka for Canada, losing both his cabinet and party posts amid widespread criticisms over his audio scandal spread over social media. In sequel to controversial remarks and leak of an audio of phone conversation with an actress, Murad first went into hiding after resignation, and then left Dhaka for Toronto early Friday by an Emirates Airlines flight.

At the same time, Advocate Omar Faruk, General Secretary of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum, Dhaka Bar Unit, filed a case at Dhaka Cyber Tribunal.

According to the case statement filed by Omar Faruk, Murad Hassan and Helal Nahid used "profoundly vulgar, misogynistic, and derogatory language" against the Zia family and Zaima Rahman during a Facebook live and disseminated false information.

AKM Saiful Islam, senior joint convener of Bogura district unit of BNP, filed the case with the cyber tribunal of Rajshahi at 11:30 am, said Ismat Ara, the court's public prosecutor.

Ismat said the court, however, ordered scheduling a date for filing the case. The date would be announced later in the day.

Another case was filed at Sylhet Cyber Tribunal by Advocate Md Tanvir Akther Khan of Sylhet District Bar Association.







Disgraced former state minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan, who was forced to resign from the cabinet recently, returned to Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon after failing to enter Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Meanwhile, three cases were filed on Sunday against Murad Hassan and Mohammad Mohiuddin Helal Nahid, a Facebook live talk show host, under the Digital Security Act (DSA). The cases were filed in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Sylhet.Murad returned to Dhaka at about 5:00pm in a flight of Emirates, a high official of immigration of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport shared the information.Murad Hasan left Dhaka for Canada via Dubai on Thursday night.According to some international news agencies, he landed at Pearson International Airport in Toronto at 1:31pm on Friday. Then he failed to enter Canada through Pearson International Airport of Toronto. The Canadian Border Service Agency officials took him to a room for questioning at the airport.They showed him various videos, photos and news released and published on him, and wanted to know his version.Murad was also asked about the reasons for leaving Bangladesh and coming to Canada, but he failed to give any 'satisfactory answer'. He had to face a lot of questions from the Canadian immigration officials.Subsequently, Murad was sent back to Dubai. He stayed at Dubai Airport as a transit passenger. He also tried to obtain on-arrival UAE visa at Dubai Airport, but the immigration authorities refused to issue it. Finally, Murad had no choice but to return to his own country. Then, he decided to return home by a flight of Emirates Airlines on Sunday afternoon.Murad left Dhaka for Canada, losing both his cabinet and party posts amid widespread criticisms over his audio scandal spread over social media. In sequel to controversial remarks and leak of an audio of phone conversation with an actress, Murad first went into hiding after resignation, and then left Dhaka for Toronto early Friday by an Emirates Airlines flight.At the same time, Advocate Omar Faruk, General Secretary of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum, Dhaka Bar Unit, filed a case at Dhaka Cyber Tribunal.According to the case statement filed by Omar Faruk, Murad Hassan and Helal Nahid used "profoundly vulgar, misogynistic, and derogatory language" against the Zia family and Zaima Rahman during a Facebook live and disseminated false information.AKM Saiful Islam, senior joint convener of Bogura district unit of BNP, filed the case with the cyber tribunal of Rajshahi at 11:30 am, said Ismat Ara, the court's public prosecutor.Ismat said the court, however, ordered scheduling a date for filing the case. The date would be announced later in the day.Another case was filed at Sylhet Cyber Tribunal by Advocate Md Tanvir Akther Khan of Sylhet District Bar Association.