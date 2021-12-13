Video
Oxygen plant installed at DMCH

No new Omicron cases detected, says Zahid

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday inaugurated an oxygen plant at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) which can supply one thousand litres of Oxygen per minute.
Neighbouring India has donated two oxygen plants, among one has been set up at DMCH.
Maleque says the two women cricketers who returned from Zimbabwe are doing well and no other cases of the Omicron variant have been detected so far.
There is no need to worry about the Omicron variant.
"I believe there is no cause for worry," he said. "The two of them (the cricketers who contracted the virus) are in isolation. We have not received any reports that this variant has spread to anyone else or that any other cases have been detected."
He called on all to abide by the hygiene rules and said, "Those are not been vaccinated, should get the vaccine. There is no shortage of vaccine. There are still 40 million doses of vaccines in hand."
He came up with the remark while he was speaking at the inaugural function of development work including oxygen plant and Children's Corner at Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital on Sunday.
The Health Minister said, "Neighbouring India has donated two oxygen plants, one of which has been set up at a DMCH which can supply one thousand litres of oxygen per minute."
Giving instructions to operate the oxygen plant carefully, the health minister said, "The oxygen generator that we inaugurate today, it should be taken care."
Earlier, the Director of the DMCH, Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said that if the third phase of Covid-19 comes in the country, this oxygen plant will be helpful in the treatment of corona patients.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Bikram K Doraiswamy, Tito Mia, principal of DMCH, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam, as well as profs of different departments, nurses and others were also present at the inaugural function.



