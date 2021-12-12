Fakhrul links US sanction on RAB to HR violations

"United States (US) sanctions against Rapid Action Battalion's (RAB) former and current top seven officials proved, the government is pursuing a political culture of disappearance and extrajudicial killing in the country," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He spoke it at a discussion meeting organized by the National People's Party (NPP) at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Saturday.

Mentioning the US ban against seven people, including the Police and RAB chief, the BNP Secretary General said, "The United States has imposed sanctions on our police and RAB chief. They

have violated human rights and killed people illegally."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are not surprised by the news of the sanctions. Because who violate human rights, deprive people from justice, kill people without justice, their consequence is this. One day they must be accountable to the people."

"It is also shameful for Bangladesh not to be invited to the US Democracy Conference," Mirza Fakhrul said adding that that the government is using state machinery to deprive Bangladesh of human rights and using the police to kill people ruthlessly. That is why Bangladesh was not invited to the US Democracy Conference.

Addressing the government officials, BNP Secretary General said, "The employees of the republic are not individuals or groups. It is not their responsibility to go beyond the constitution. If anyone does that, he will suffer the same consequences one day like 7 former and current RAB officials."

Those who are smuggling thousands of crores of taka are building houses in Begum Para in Canada. The assets would be confiscated one day, BNP leader said.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "I hope all political parties will forget their differences and unite to stand against this government. We have to defeat the monstrous government through a violent movement."

Mentioning Khaleda Zia as a symbol of democracy, he further added, "Khaleda Zia is not alone, all nations are with her. She is the symbol of sovereignty and democracy. This government must be defeated. Khaleda Zia has to be sent abroad for proper treatment."

The United States on Friday imposed human rights-related sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion and seven current and former top officials of the agency, including Benazir Ahmed, now the inspector general of police.

