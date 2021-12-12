Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fakhrul links US sanction on RAB to HR violations

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

"United States (US) sanctions against Rapid Action Battalion's (RAB) former and current top seven officials proved, the government is pursuing a political culture of disappearance and extrajudicial killing in the country," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He spoke it at a discussion meeting organized by the National People's Party (NPP) at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Saturday.
Mentioning the US ban against seven people, including the Police and RAB chief, the BNP Secretary General said, "The United States has imposed sanctions on our police and RAB chief. They
have violated human rights and killed people illegally."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are not surprised by the news of the sanctions. Because who violate human rights, deprive people from justice, kill people without justice, their consequence is this. One day they must be accountable to the people."
"It is also shameful for Bangladesh not to be invited to the US Democracy Conference," Mirza Fakhrul said adding that that the government is using state machinery to deprive Bangladesh of human rights and using the police to kill people ruthlessly. That is why Bangladesh was not invited to the US Democracy Conference.
Addressing the government officials, BNP Secretary General said, "The employees of the republic are not individuals or groups. It is not their responsibility to go beyond the constitution. If anyone does that, he will suffer the same consequences one day like 7 former and current RAB officials."
Those who are smuggling thousands of crores of taka are building houses in Begum Para in Canada. The assets would be confiscated one day, BNP leader said.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "I hope all political parties will forget their differences and unite to stand against this government. We have to defeat the monstrous government through a violent movement."
Mentioning Khaleda Zia as a symbol of democracy, he further added, "Khaleda Zia is not alone, all nations are with her. She is the symbol of sovereignty and democracy. This government must be defeated. Khaleda Zia has to be sent abroad for proper treatment."
The United States on Friday imposed human rights-related sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion and seven current and former top officials of the agency, including Benazir Ahmed, now the inspector general of police.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul links US sanction on RAB to HR violations
 Lying without repair for long, this potholed road in front of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital
A health worker administers Vitamin A capsule to a child at Azimpur Maternity
Human rights grossly violated even in US: Hasan  
EU MP appeals to PM to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment  
Tk 4,000cr Ctg-Dohazari dual gauge rail project awaiting Cabinet body approval
Restaurant owners demand end to harassment
UP chairman candidate shot dead, 10 others wounded in Pabna


Latest News
Murad returns to country
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft