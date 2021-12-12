Video
Human rights grossly violated even in US: Hasan  

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the imposing a ban on others by the USA is one-sided and ineffective as human rights are extremely violated even in the United States.  
"The United States imposed a ban on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But later, they (USA) gave red carpet reception to him (Narendra Modi) which proved that such ban is futile," he told reporters after attending a reception of freshers of University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) here.  
On February 26 this year, the United Nations (UN) urged the US government to stop the torture of police and racism, said the minister. An article, published by
The Guardian in October this year, stated that 55 per cent of death between 1980 and 2018 in police custody remained 'unreported' or 'miss levelled', which means that the exact cause of those deaths was not revealed, he added.
Hasan said the death rate of black people is three and half times more than white people though the black people are only 10 per cent of the total population in the USA. The world people didn't forget the tragic incident of the last year when cops killed a black man suffocating him with knee, he added.   
The minister said the Israeli forces fired indiscriminately on Palestinian children when they (children) hurled stones at Israelis who attacked their houses. But the US didn't impose any ban on Israel rather they (US) vetoes when the UN proposes any condemnation against the violation of human rights in any country, he added.   
"So that, the ban is purposeful, one-sided and ineffective," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.  He said, "The United States is development associate of us, and our law enforcers and security forces are working with them to prevent militancy and terrorism."  UITS Chairman and PHP Family Founder Sufi Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Turkey Ambassador to Dhaka Mostafa Osman Turan, Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, PHP Family Director Mohammed Amir Hossain Sohel and Freedom Fighter Mohammad Rafiq, among others, addressed the function with UITS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Solaiman in the chair.  Later, the minister joined the annual general meeting of Janasangjog Samity, an organization of public relations officers, at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.  
JPC President Farida Yeasmin and general secretary Ilias Khan addressed the meeting as special guests with the organisation's president Md Mostafa-e- Jamil in the chair.    -UNB


