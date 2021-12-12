Video
Tk 4,000cr Ctg-Dohazari dual gauge rail project awaiting Cabinet body approval

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 11: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the 45- km long dual gauge double rail line project from Pahartali to Dohazari is now awaiting the approval of the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP).
After the approval, the Bangladesh Railway will go for appointment of a contractor for construction of the project.
Presently, there is one single gauge single line since the past British period.
The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the Consultant of the project in 2018 last.
Meanwhile, SMEC had completed the feasibility study on December last year.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the
Taka 4,000 crore project.
Te dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali station to direct Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar.
With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting the Port city.
Meanwhile, the direct train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to begin from December in 2022 next.
The Railway authority is trying to introduce train service from Dhaka directly to Cox's Bazar at the same period.
The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45 km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100 km.
Meanwhile, in order to speed up the project works of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar line, the installation of rail tack has started from Panichara Bazar area under Ramu Upazila at the end of February month. The Project is expected to be completed by December 2022 next.
Meanwhile, the Railway authority has already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line. The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshahar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Taka 232 crore.


