Restaurant owners demand end to harassment

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association has demanded to stop harassment of small entrepreneurs in the interest of orderly management of the restaurant sector.

This was demanded by the leaders of the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association at a meeting of the 33rd Central Executive Council (Extended) held at a community center in the capital on Saturday.

They also demanded the introduction of one-stop service to stop harassment.

At the meeting, Imran Hasan, Secretary General of the association, said it is necessary to work under at least 11 companies to run the restaurant sector.

In each of these 11 companies, small entrepreneurs are subjected to a lot of harassment and financial loss every year for renewing their licenses.

"We think that without going to so many institutions, all the permissions should be given from a ministry or a department or agency like in the developed world through one-stop service. A task force should be formed immediately. In case of renewal, all the clearances should be valid for three years instead of one year," he added.

At the meeting, the restaurant owners said the bureaucrats were creating anarchy in the country in the name of mobile courts. Seven government agencies operate mobile courts. They are of the opinion that there should be a definite policy for the management of mobile courts.

Osman Gani, President of the Restaurant Owners Association, presided over the meeting. First Joint-Secretary General Firoz Alam Sumon, Treasurer Taufiqul Islam, Organizing Secretary Syed Mohammad Andalib and Chief Adviser Khandaker Ruhul Amin were present.







