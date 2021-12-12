Video
UP chairman candidate shot dead, 10 others wounded in Pabna

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Dec, 11: A union parishad (UP) Chairman candidate was shot dead death and 10 others sustained bullet injuries in a clash between supporters of two Chairman candidates of an upcoming UP election at Sadar upazila in Pabna district.
The incident took place at Bharara Charabattala area under Bharara union at about 9:00am on Saturday.
Deceased Yasin Ali was an independent Chairman candidate with 'Pineapple' symbol for Bharara UP polls, which is scheduled to be held on December 28.
Police and local sources said supporters of Awami League (AL)-backed candidate Abu Sayeed Khan and another independent candidate Sultan Mahmud locked into a clash on Saturday morning over election campaign.
At one stage, both the groups started firing, leaving Sultan's cousin and independent candidate
Yasin Ali and 10 others injured.
The injured were sent to Pabna General Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred Yasin and another to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). But, Yasin succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.
Regarding the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police in Pabna Masud Alam said police went to the area and brought the situation under control.  Legal action will be taken after receiving complaint, he added.


