

Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked

was informed of the decision in a letter according to online mission90.ness

It is thought that the US government may have made the decision after the Qatar-based television network Al Jazeera reported on General Aziz's corruption and irregularities a few months ago.

General Aziz Ahmed retired on June 24 in 2021.









