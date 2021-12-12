|
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
The United States has declared former chief of the Bangladesh Army General Aziz undesirable. His US visa has already been revoked. General Aziz
was informed of the decision in a letter according to online mission90.ness
It is thought that the US government may have made the decision after the Qatar-based television network Al Jazeera reported on General Aziz's corruption and irregularities a few months ago.
General Aziz Ahmed retired on June 24 in 2021.