FM says US decision regrettable, Home boss finds it not objective  

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said it will depend on the United States whether there will be any impact on Dhaka-Washington relations following sanctions on RAB and individuals.

"I don't think so but it depends on the US," he told journalists after attending a programme at Foreign Service Academy when asked about any possible impact on the relations with the US following this development.

Dr Momen said there are instances of attacks on those countries and governments which have been doing well in terms of development and people's welfare.

He said problems appear when a country or government does well and there are many examples. "Once you do something for people's welfare, many out of jealousy do so many things."

Dr Momen said the people of the country have much confidence in the "disciplined" force RAB as they played a role in making the country free from terrorists.

He said some NGOs and human rights groups lodged complaints against RAB in addition to the US' own assessment. "These're regrettable."

In the USA, Dr Momen said, 600,000 people got disappeared every year and the US government does not know how they got disappeared.

Meanwhile, he said, around 1,000 people are killed each year by the police in the USA in the line of duty but no head of agency is punished.

The Foreign Minister said what the US said about RAB is not based on facts. "They should be specific and more fact-based ones. The US is a mature country but their

decisions are not that much mature."

The United States on Friday imposed human rights-related sanctions on Benzir Ahmed, current Inspector General of the Bangladesh Police and former Director General of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and six other individuals on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The US Department of State announced visa restrictions on Benazir Ahmed, which it says, due to his "involvement in gross violations of human rights" making him ineligible for entry into the United States.

RAB as an entity, Benzir Ahmed, and six other officials were designated by the Department of the Treasury under the Global Magnitsky sanctions programme in connection with serious human rights abuse, said the US Department of State.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday denied the allegation of human rights violation made by the United States against Bangladeshi elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and five of its officials.

"The decision of imposing the sanctions was not taken objectively rather it was based on exaggerated news sources," he said while responding to questions from journalists at an event on Saturday.

The Minister was attending the 'Ideal Customer Honours Memorial-2021' prize distribution ceremony at Dhaka WASA's Buriganga Hall in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a press conference on Saturday that RAB protects human rights of people and maintain law and order in the country.

RAB claimed that the force does not violate human rights.

The force's former Director General (DG) Benazir Ahmed, now Inspector General of Police, current DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were among the officials designated by the Department of the Treasury under the Global Magnitsky sanctions programme in connection with serious rights abuse.

In reply to a query at Saturday's briefing, Moin said 28 members of the force, having only 9,000 members, have sacrificed their lives to protect human rights and maintain law and order so far. Besides, more than 1,000 members were maimed and 2,000 others were injured, he said.

About the "gunfights", the RAB official mentioned that they opened fire only in self-defence when they are attacked by the criminals during drives.

The RAB, Director, however said they have not been informed officially about the sanction but they came to know about it from media. Appropriate steps will be taken once they are informed officially, he said. Moin said RAB's initiatives made the Sundarban robber-free with around 326 rehabilitated. Besides, many militants take right path due to RAB's activities.

Earlier, the United States on Friday imposed human rights-related sanctions on Benzir Ahmed, current Inspector General of the Bangladesh Police and former Director General of RAB, and six other individuals on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The US Department of State announced visa restrictions on Benazir Ahmed, which it says, due to his "involvement in gross violations of human rights" making him ineligible for entry into the United States.

RAB as an entity, Benzir Ahmed, and six other officials were designated by the Department of the Treasury under the Global Magnitsky sanctions programme in connection with serious human rights abuse, said the US Department of State.









