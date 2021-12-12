Covid: 5 die, 177 new cases recorded

The country witnessed five deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 28,022. Some 177 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,578, 996.

Besides, 122 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,543,862 and overall recovery rate at 97.77, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.13 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate

stands in the country at 14.23 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 15,632 samples.

All the five deceased were women. Of them, one was 31 to 40 years old, one was 41 to 50, one was 51 to 60 and two were above 60 years old.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









