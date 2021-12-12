

Murad denied entry into Canada, sent back from Toronto airport

According to Notun Desh, a Toronto-based Bengali news portal, Murad was sent back to Dubai in a flight of the Emirates airlines from Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday.

According to various sources related to the airport, during interrogation, he was asked about the recent developments surrounding him in Bangladesh.

At one point he was informed that a large number of Canadians had appealed to the government objecting his entry into the country.

However, Canadian authorities are yet to make an official statement in this regard. Murad submitted his resignation letter on December 7 citing 'personal reasons.'

He has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.

Dr Md Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said that the state is not offended by the remarks of former state minister for information, Murad Hassan, and it will not file any case under the Digital Security Act in this regard.

"If someone is aggrieved, they have the right to sue. Why are you asking me? If you are aggrieved, you can sue," he said. The Home Minister said this after a programme organised at the Abdus Salam Hall of National Press Club.









