Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Murad denied entry into Canada, sent back from Toronto airport

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Staff Correspondent

Murad denied entry into Canada, sent back from Toronto airport

Murad denied entry into Canada, sent back from Toronto airport

Canadian border services agency denied entry to former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan to their country.  He had left Bangladesh for Canada on Thursday evening.
According to Notun Desh, a Toronto-based Bengali news portal, Murad was sent back to Dubai in a flight of the Emirates airlines from Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday.
According to various sources related to the airport, during interrogation, he was asked about the recent developments surrounding him in Bangladesh.
At one point he was informed that a large number of Canadians had appealed to the government objecting his entry into the country.
However, Canadian authorities are yet to make an official statement in this regard. Murad submitted his resignation letter on December 7 citing 'personal reasons.'
He has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.
Dr Md Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said that the state is not offended by the remarks of former state minister for information, Murad Hassan, and it will not file any case under the Digital Security Act in this regard.
"If someone is aggrieved, they have the right to sue. Why are you asking me? If you are aggrieved, you can sue," he said.  The Home Minister said this after a programme organised at the Abdus Salam Hall of National Press Club.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul links US sanction on RAB to HR violations
 Lying without repair for long, this potholed road in front of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital
A health worker administers Vitamin A capsule to a child at Azimpur Maternity
Human rights grossly violated even in US: Hasan  
EU MP appeals to PM to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment  
Tk 4,000cr Ctg-Dohazari dual gauge rail project awaiting Cabinet body approval
Restaurant owners demand end to harassment
UP chairman candidate shot dead, 10 others wounded in Pabna


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft