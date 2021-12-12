Video
Omicron comes into country

2 women cricketers found infected

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Sports Reporter

Two players of Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team had been tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19, confirms the Ministry of Health.
Tigresses travelled to Zimbabwe in October-November this year to take part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 and returned home in the midway of the event for the reason that with the emergence of the latest Covid-19 variant in South Africa and the introduction of travel restrictions by a number of African countries, including the host
Zimbabwe, the ICC had decided to call off the event.
According to bylaws of the tournament, Bangladesh progressed to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next year as they were the table toppers of Group-B of the event winning two of the three matches.
After the homecoming, Tigresses were tested for Covid-19 and Omicron variant was found in the bodies of two players.
"Two of our women cricketers tested positive for Omicron variant and are in quarantine," Health Minister Zahid Maleque told journalists on Saturday.
"They are in good health. Necessary medication has been ensured for them. They are being tested regularly to examine the loads of omicron. It'll take two weeks to get complete recovery," he added.
The Minister also confirmed that they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of all other players, coaching staff and the people who came closer to those cricketers. Maleque said, "Contract tracing has been conducted and all who stayed with them or came close to them, are being tested too."
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also concerned about the existence of omicron variant in the players' bodies. BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon said, "I am not at all surprised at the news of tracing Omicron in their bodies since they have come from the African region."
"All of them are in isolation now and all the women cricketers including two infected players are in good health," the BCB President echoed the Health Minister.  
World Health Organization (WHO) and a bunch of scientists claimed that the omicron variant is more infectious compared to the Delta and the Beta variants. Omicron severely affects the immune system.




