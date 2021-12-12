Onion price is still sky high

Onion price is still very high although the government market regulator TCB claimed that it had an ample stock of onions in its warehouse.

A top official of the TCB told this correspondent that the warehouse had no shortage of onion.

Although the highly volatile market of onion has been continuing for quite a long time much to the sufferings of common people, the Commerce Ministry and Law enforcers have, so far, turned a blind eye to the problem.

Onions are now being sold at Tk 70-Tk 80 at the retail market while the TCB is selling the product at a subsidized price of Tk 30.

New onions will arrive at the market by the end of this month. Due to sudden rise in prices, the law enforcement agencies are keeping an eye on the onion market.

Strict action will be taken against the accused persons if there any evidence of price increase through syndicate is found, said the official

New onions of local variety will come to the market by the end of December. Leaf of onions sprouted a month ago.

But still the onion market is in turmoil due to sudden rains for a few days. Onion is being sold at Tk 60-Tk 70 at the retail

market depending on the variety.

According to sources, prices have gone up due to depletion of stock of domestic onions and damage to the fields due to several days of rain and water logging.

Low-income people are crowding in queues in front of TCB trucks. The prices of rice and soybean oil have come down at the daily commodity market.

Traders said the price of the new onion will come down. Khandaker Nazmul Hasan, an onion trader in Kawran Bazar, told the Daily Observer that traders had reduced the import of Indian onions as new onions are coming to the market.

Again, the stock of domestic onion is also nearing depletion. This has had a negative impact on the market due to bad weather.

AHM Safiquzzaman, Additional Secretary, Import and Internal Trade Division (IIT) of the Ministry of Commerce told the Daily Observer that the price of onion had gone up this week due to rains but would come under control in the next four to five days.

Onions are coming to the country every day through Teknaf, Sonamasjid, Bhomra and Hili land ports. About 100 trucks of onions are coming from India every day.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of broiler chicken, potato eggs, garlic, ginger and vegetables had gone up.

Prices of sugar and fish and meat had remained unchanged.

This correspondent on Saturday visited Kawran Bazar, Fakirapul Bazar, Kaptan Bazar, Khilgaon City Corporation Market, Malibagh Railgate Bazar and Goran Bazar of the capital and found all kinds of onions selling at higher prices.

Buyers also complained that the prices of flour and various packaged products had gone up. The prices of winter vegetables are also high.

Pabda is selling at Tk 400 a kg, Tengra Tk 500, Mala Tk 400 and Batashi fish at Tk 600 per kg. The price of silver hilsa varies from Tk 800 to Tk 1,400 depending on the size.

The price of broiler chicken has increased by Tk 10 in a week. Mutton has gone up to around Tk 500 per kg. However, the price of beef has remained unchanged. Potatoes are being sold at Tk 25 to Tk 30 per kg at the retail market. Four to five days ago the price was Tk 18 to Tk 20.

Among edible oils, soybean oil is now priced at Tk 150 to Tk 155 per liter, up from Tk 110 to Tk 120 per liter at the beginning of the year. Palm oil is being sold at Tk 140 per liter. Besides, prices of mustard, rice bran and sunflower oil have also gone up.

The market price of one kg of bean is Tk 50 to Tk 60, tomato Tk 60 to Tk 80 and cauliflower Tk 25 to Tk 40 per piece.

One kg of carrots is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60. Shrimp is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg. One piece of small cauliflower and cabbage is being sold for Tk 30 to Tk 35.









