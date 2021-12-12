Butterfly fair held at JU

Jahangirnagar University, Savar, Dec 10: A day-long butterfly fair was held on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Friday to raise awareness among people about the need to conserve butterflies.

The event was held on the premises of the Zahir Raihan auditorium.

Treasurer Prof Dr. Rasheda Akhtar inaugurated the fair as the chief guest at 10 am.

In her inaugural speech, Professor Rasheda Akhtar said that in order to protect insects and biodiversity, nature, human beings and the social environment must be protected. "Everyone should be aware of this".

The day-long fair featured a drawing competition for children, a photography exhibition, a butterfly exhibition, a butterfly identification competition, a debate and a documentary on butterflies and their habitat.

This year, Md Hasmot Ali, a preservationist from Sirajganj, was conferred the 'Butterfly Award-2021' for his contribution towards conserving butterflies.

Besides, the 'Butterfly Young Enthusiast-2021 Award' was given to Ashikur Rahman Sami, a student of the Zoology department of Dhaka University.

The organiser of Butterfly Fair 2021, Prof Md Monwar Hossain, said in order to protect the butterfly, the natural environment has to be saved. -UNB