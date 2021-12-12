Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Butterfly fair held at JU

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

Jahangirnagar University, Savar, Dec 10: A day-long butterfly fair was held on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Friday to raise awareness among people about the need to conserve butterflies.
 The event was held on the premises of the Zahir Raihan auditorium.
Treasurer Prof Dr. Rasheda Akhtar inaugurated the fair as the chief guest at 10 am.
In her inaugural speech, Professor Rasheda Akhtar said that in order to protect insects and biodiversity, nature, human beings and the social environment must be protected. "Everyone should be aware of this".
The day-long fair featured a drawing competition for children, a photography exhibition, a butterfly exhibition, a butterfly identification competition, a debate and a documentary on butterflies and their habitat.
 This year, Md Hasmot Ali, a preservationist from Sirajganj, was conferred the 'Butterfly Award-2021' for his contribution towards conserving butterflies.
 Besides, the 'Butterfly Young Enthusiast-2021 Award' was given to Ashikur Rahman Sami, a student of the Zoology department of Dhaka University.
 The organiser of Butterfly Fair 2021, Prof Md Monwar Hossain, said in order to protect the butterfly, the natural environment has to be saved.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Butterfly fair held at JU
IUTA exec council polls today
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Action plan on way for sustainable plastic management
New Patuakhali journo body formed in city
Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury speaks at a discussion organized by Bhashani Anusari Parishad
Quader for following safe driving rules in fog
Speakers for business friendly new Income Tax Act


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft