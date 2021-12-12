IUTA exec council polls today

Teachers of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia will exercise their franchise on Sunday to elect an executive council to represent them.

Voting for IU Teachers' Association (IUTA) Executive Council-2022 will begin at 9.30am and continue till 1.30pm, IUTA officials said on Saturday. Voting will be held in room no 427 of IU's Arts Building.

A total of 30 candidates from the Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-backed teachers' alliances are in the fray for 15 posts, IUTA officials said.

Law department Prof M Shajahan Mondol and Islamic history and culture department Prof M Jahangir Hossain will contest from Bangabandhu Parishad and Shapla Forum Panel for the posts of president and secretary, respectively

All necessary preparations have been taken to hold the polls in a peaceful manner, IUTA chief election commissioner Professor KM Abdus Sobahan said. -UNB







