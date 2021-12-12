Video
IUTA exec council polls today

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

Teachers of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia will exercise their franchise on Sunday to elect an executive council to represent them.
Voting for IU Teachers' Association (IUTA) Executive Council-2022 will begin at 9.30am and continue till 1.30pm, IUTA officials said on Saturday. Voting will be held in room no 427 of IU's Arts Building.
A total of 30 candidates from the Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-backed teachers' alliances are in the fray for 15 posts, IUTA officials said.
Law department Prof M Shajahan Mondol and Islamic history and culture department Prof M Jahangir Hossain will contest from Bangabandhu Parishad and Shapla Forum Panel for the posts of president and secretary, respectively
All necessary preparations have been taken to hold the polls in a peaceful manner, IUTA chief election commissioner Professor KM Abdus Sobahan said.     -UNB


