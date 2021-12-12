Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

New Patuakhali journo body formed in city

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Staff Correspondent

A 15-member executive committee of Dhaka-based Patuakhali Journalists Forum (PJF) was formed with Sahidul Islam Rana, senior reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), as president and Ruhul
Amin Russell, staff reporter of Bangladesh Pratidin as general secretary.
The new committee was formed for the 2020-2023 tenure in a biennial general meeting at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad Auditorium in Topkhana in the capital on Saturday.
The other office-bearers are Vice President Gazi Abdul Hadi (Ittefaq),  Joint-General Secretary Jawahar Iqbal Khan (Bhorer Pata), Treasurer Hanjala  Shihab (Nayadiganta), Organizing Secretary Ganesh Chandra Hawlader (Darpan  Pratidin), Office Secretary Md Aminul Islam (ATN News), Publicity and  Publication Secretary Rezaul Karim (Mukta Khabor), Information Technology,  Welfare and Training, Md Kamal Hossain (Mukta Tothya), Sports and Cultural  Secretary Abu Taher Bappa (Diner Alo).
The other committee members are Md Mujibur Rahman (Daily Kalbela),  Mizanur Rahman (Aaj Kaler Kantha), Md Shahid Rana (Pratidiner Bangladesh), Taimul Islam Raihan (RTV) and Mizanur Rahman (Time TV).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Butterfly fair held at JU
IUTA exec council polls today
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Action plan on way for sustainable plastic management
New Patuakhali journo body formed in city
Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury speaks at a discussion organized by Bhashani Anusari Parishad
Quader for following safe driving rules in fog
Speakers for business friendly new Income Tax Act


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft