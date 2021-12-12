New Patuakhali journo body formed in city

A 15-member executive committee of Dhaka-based Patuakhali Journalists Forum (PJF) was formed with Sahidul Islam Rana, senior reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), as president and Ruhul

Amin Russell, staff reporter of Bangladesh Pratidin as general secretary.

The new committee was formed for the 2020-2023 tenure in a biennial general meeting at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad Auditorium in Topkhana in the capital on Saturday.

The other office-bearers are Vice President Gazi Abdul Hadi (Ittefaq), Joint-General Secretary Jawahar Iqbal Khan (Bhorer Pata), Treasurer Hanjala Shihab (Nayadiganta), Organizing Secretary Ganesh Chandra Hawlader (Darpan Pratidin), Office Secretary Md Aminul Islam (ATN News), Publicity and Publication Secretary Rezaul Karim (Mukta Khabor), Information Technology, Welfare and Training, Md Kamal Hossain (Mukta Tothya), Sports and Cultural Secretary Abu Taher Bappa (Diner Alo).

The other committee members are Md Mujibur Rahman (Daily Kalbela), Mizanur Rahman (Aaj Kaler Kantha), Md Shahid Rana (Pratidiner Bangladesh), Taimul Islam Raihan (RTV) and Mizanur Rahman (Time TV).









