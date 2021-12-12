Video
Quader for following safe driving rules in fog

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday urged all specially the transport workers to be cautious and comply with the speed limit rules to avoid unwanted road accidents while driving in dense fog.
"The transport-workers should take utmost precaution to avoid unwanted mishaps alongside following the speed-limit rules including using the fog lights as it is risky to drive at high speed in dense fog on roads and highways," he said.
The minister made the call at a press conference held at his residence here.
Regarding the failed attempt to heat up the field with the disappearance of BNP leaders, he said, now they are trying to impose responsibility on the government.
"Who was involved in the disappearance and murder of BNP leader Jamaluddin in Chattogram?" Quader posed a question.
BNP leaders blamed the Awami League at that time but later it was proved that rather, BNP was involved in the abduction and murder of Jamaluddin, he said.
Responding to the statement of BNP leaders that there is no freedom of media, Quader said the media is enjoying freedom and working independently without any interference.
He said, "BNP is vilifying the government day and night. Even the government is being criticized in newspapers and talk shows every day. If media is not independent, then, why no action has been taken against any media or BNP leaders?" he asked.
Turning to the statement of BNP leaders about judiciary, he said that the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not interfering in the judiciary at all rather the judiciary is working independently.
He said the independence of the judiciary to the BNP means that the verdict of the judiciary has to go in their (BNP's) favor.
"If the verdict is in their favor, they will say that the judiciary is independent and if it is against them, then they want to establish that the judiciary is being interfered by the government," he added.
This duel policy (two faced mentality) of BNP is now clear to the people, he continued.     -BSS


