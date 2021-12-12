Restoring job market in Malaysia a success

It is heartening to know that, a meeting of the Malaysian cabinet on Friday decided to re-open recruitment of Bangladeshi workers to all sectors including plantation, agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining, construction and household service. After a long-running negotiation, Malaysia has agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh to resume the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers. Undoubtedly, it is a diplomatic achievement of Bangladesh government. We congratulate the government for the initiatives it took to re-open the path of labour migration. According to a media release, admission of Bangladeshi workers in the mentioned sectors will be implemented immediately after the MoU is signed.



Malaysia suspended recruiting Bangladeshi workers in 2018 following serious allegations of malpractices in the recruitment process aggravated by high recruitment costs. Since then, the Bangladeshi expatriate ministry has been negotiating continuously with the Malaysian authorities to reopen the market. Hopefully, the negotiation has been proved successful. With the signing of the MoU, the labour market of the county will be open to the Bangladeshi workers. Meanwhile, the manpower recruiters are expecting that the number of Malaysia going Bangladeshi workers will increase gradually.



It is impotent to mention that, Bangladesh is the 8th largest remittance receiving country of the world; it contributes immensely to our national economy. Even though Bangladeshi expatriates' first choice is the Middle Eastern countries, Malaysia has become a popular destination--due to geographical and environmental similarities. Therefore, the country is home to around eight lakh Bangladeshis.



Malaysia has been facing a shortage of skilled general workers, technicians, mechanics and engineers in the general labour department. Moreover, besides the manufacturing sector and sub-sectors like food and beverages, chemical and chemical products, metal and rubber products have the highest demand for workers. Malaysian Ministry of Human Resource will cooperate with its health ministry and National Security Council to refine standard operating procedures (SOP) for the admission of foreign workers' to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



Due to government's incentives popular 'hundi' business has been stopped, therefore expats send money through legal channel. Around one crore Bangladeshi expatriates work in different countries of the world, accelerating the economic and social development of the country. Remittance does not only contribute to maintain the balance of trade but also foreign currency reserve. Moreover, expats' families spend these money in alleviating hunger, health, education, house making, agriculture, business and many other sectors.



We hope that the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment will keep continuing negotiation with different countries so that we can utilize the demographic dividend in a better and sustainable way.