Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:45 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Street light problem

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021

Dear Sir

We would like to draw your attention to the fact that in many parts of Rangpur, street light on roads are inadequate. In different times, storms have caused significant damages to these lights. Many age-old street lights without any renovation are standing as the witness of time. Every time initiative for their repair taken locally, every time it falls flat.

As a result many roads and streets turn dark from evening and make it impossible for everyone to walk. Old people, children and vehicles riders are the extreme sufferer. Besides many of these have manholes, some are stripped off carpeting. Real danger truly lurks in these roads and streets. Moreover, due to lack of light possible risks of hijacking, pilferage are also on the rise.

We request the concerned authority through your esteemed daily to bring back sufficient light,theseroads and streets are badly in need of.

Akkas
Peerganj, Rangpur



