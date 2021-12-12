

Rwandan Genocide: Attacks and revenges



Hutu extremists blamed the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a rebel group made of exiled Tutsis and launched a campaign of slaughter against Tutsis. The RPF claim the plane was shot down by Hutus to provide an excuse for the genocide. Over the next 100 days, more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered by Hutu extremists, led by the Rwandan army and a militia known as the Interahamwe.



They set up road blocks across the country and went from house to house killing men, women and children. They used radio broadcasts to incite hatred against Tutsis and called on ordinary Hutus to identify and kill all Tutsis. Hutu leaders handed out "kill lists" to militias familiar with local communities so they could locate and murder Tutsis. Neighbours killed neighbours and Hutu husbands even murdered their Tutsi wives out of fear for their own lives. Many Tutsis fled to churches to seek sanctuary, but priests and nuns in some cases informed militias of sheltering Tutsis who then killed them, either by burning down the churches or slaughtering them with machetes.



As many as 10,000 people were killed per day. Seventy percent of the Tutsi population was wiped out, and over 10 percent of the total Rwandan population. Sexual violence was used as a weapon of war with up to 250,000 women and girls raped, resulting in thousands of births. Hutus also released AIDS patients from hospitals in order to form "rape squads" to infect Tutsi women. As a result, thousands of survivors and their children born from rape are infected with the HIV/AIDS virus.



The genocide ended in July 1994 as the RPF, backed by Uganda's army, seized more territory and took control of Rwanda. Fearing revenge attacks, about 2 million Hutus--both civilians and some of those involved in the genocide, fled to neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania and Burundi.



Human rights groups say RPF fighters killed thousands of Hutu civilians as they took power. The RPF denies this. The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) was established in Tanzania in November 1994 by the United Nations to prosecute those behind the genocide. Over 90 people were indicted and, after lengthy trials, dozens of senior officials in the former Rwandan regime were convicted of genocide, all of them Hutus. Rwanda also set up community courts to prosecute thousands of low level suspects.



Unrest started in Rwanda at the end of 1990, when the RPF (Rwandan Patriotic Front) started launching attacks from Uganda. Intermittent hostilities and negotiations resulted in a power-sharing agreement between the government and the RPF. But on 6 April 1994 the plane carrying president Habyarimana was shot down. Thereafter, Rwanda descended into chaos. Within hours, the military, administrators, the Interahamwe militia.?Interahamwe literally means "those who stand together" and ordinary people started to kill Tutsi, moderate Hutu and Hutu leaders from political parties rival to the president's party, the MRND (Mouvement Revolutionnaire national pour le developpement). Simultaneously, the war between the Rwandan army and the RPF resumed. A large percentage of the population took refuge in neighbouring countries. In July 1994 the massive killings came to an end.



During and after the genocide, many tried to estimate the number of casualties, first through body counting, later using demographic data. About 20 days after the start of the genocide, Human Rights Watch reported 100,000 casualties. Just a few days later, Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) doubled this estimate. In May 1994, Radio Muhabura, the RPF radio, talked about 500,000 persons killed, and adjusted the figure downwards to 300,000 several days later. These figures were guesses rather than estimates, since they were not based on any systematic counting. After the genocide, the accuracy of the estimates did not improve. The UN report of November 1994 took a safe range between 500,000 and one million victims. These figures include both Tutsi and Hutu.



Demographic data provides a means to estimate the Tutsi death toll more accurately. The last population census prior to the genocide was conducted in 1991. This census reported 596,400 Tutsi living in Rwanda, representing 8.4% of the population. Based on an annual population growth of 3%, the number of Tutsi would have been 650,900 at the end of July 1994 (under the no-genocide scenario). The next step is to obtain an estimate of surviving Tutsi. At the end of July 1994, head counting in refugee camps resulted in an estimated 105,000 Tutsi survivors.



According to Prunier (1998, p. 265) 25,000 survivors who did not go to camps should also be added. Human Rights Watch (HRW, 1999, p. 15) adds another 20,000 surviving Tutsi in Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Tanzania. This gives a total of 150,000 Tutsi survivors. By subtracting the number of survivors from the estimated Tutsi population under the no-genocide scenario, we obtain an estimate of 500,900 Tutsi killed in the genocide, a loss of 77.0% of the Tutsi population of Rwanda.



We will probably never really know how many Tutsi managed to survive without seeking refuge in camps. Moreover, since it is no longer politically correct in Rwanda to talk about ethnicity, the latest census of 2002 does not provide information on the current size of the Tutsi population.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India







