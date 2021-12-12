

Sustainable mountain tourism development in the CHT



The contribution of mountain tourism in the global tourism industry is about 15 to 20 percent. Mountain tourism is focusing indigenous cultures, traditional knowledge, tribal lifestyles, mountain beauties, unique natures to the tourists. This tourism segment is promoting the mountain peoples to protect mountain biodiversity, ecosystem, wildlife, forests, water bodies, and agriculture system. It can contribute to ensuring the sustainable livelihood of mountain communities through proper utilization of tourism potentialities as well as community participation.



The COVID-19 pandemic is negatively affecting the economy, job opportunities, income generation, export, import, and livelihoods of people all over the world. This pandemic also negatively affected the economic activities and livelihoods of mountain communities due to lockdown and maintaining social distances. Tourism can become one of the suitable recovery weapons for mountain communities to overcome pandemic damage and livelihood vulnerabilities. The local communities of mountain areas would be ensured their socio-economic advancement as well as regional development through their active participation in tourism activities.



The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh is situated in the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region which is one of the largest and most assorted mountains setting in the world. The CHT consists of three districts of the southeast part of Bangladesh namely Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban. This hilly area covers 13,295 square kilometers or 11% of the total land area of the country.



There are 11 indigenous ethnic communities are living in this region. They are: Bawn/Bawm, Chak, Chakma, Khyang, Khumi, Lushei/Lushai, Marma (Maghs), Mrus/Mro (Moorangs), Pangkhua/Pankhua, Tangchangya, and Tipperas (Tipras).Most of the people in this area are depending on subsistence farming like jhum cultivation for their livelihood. The region is vulnerable due to climate change impact, environmental degradation, ecological imbalance, and irresponsible human habitat. More than 60% of households live below the poverty line and have lacked access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.



The CHT is full of natural resources like forest areas, mountains, rivers, lakes, water bodies, hills, cliffs, flora, and fauna. There are two natural lakes- Rainkhiangkine and Bagakine and one artificial lake-Kaptai are situated in this region. The fauna mainly includes the monkey, fox, jungle cat, fishing cat, wild boar, land turtle, king cobra, reticulated python, rat snake, and other non-poisonous snakes. More than 60 families of birds are found in this area. This area has great potential for attracting tourists from home and abroad through ecotourism activities. This region is rich in cultural attractions like ethnic diversity, tribal lifestyles, festivals, and indigenous values and beliefs. All of these attractions are favorable to tourists.



Sustainable mountain tourism development in the CHT area can ensure economic, social, and environmental benefits for local communities. It can protect the ecosystem by preventing erosion, preserving the biological integrity, promoting conservation education, and providing economic advantages for sustainable use. Sustainable mountain tourism development creates several economic opportunities in CHT such as income generation, employment, reduce poverty, and scope for business and local goods selling.



Social benefits such as social balance, migration, community development, exchange culture can be promoted through the sustainable mountain tourism development. Again, sustainable mountain tourism can enhance environmental well-being such as biodiversity conservation, ensure sustainable agriculture and water security, reduce soil erosion, and effective management of resources and ecosystems in CHT. The potentiality and sustainability of tourism in CHT mainly depend on the consistent arrival of visitors to the destination and completion of their visit without destroying the natural resources.



Among the potentialities, some shortcoming is also remaining in CHT for sustainable tourism development. Firstly, most of the local entrepreneurs and community people don't have adequate knowledge about tourism development in this area. Secondly, the basic facilities like accommodation, transportation, and infrastructure are not yet developed on large scale for tourism activities. Thirdly, inefficient attention to forests, mountain areas, biodiversity, and ecosystems are the other barrier to tourism development in CHT.



The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs is working as lead government stakeholders for mountain tourism development in CHT. Along with this ministry, other government stakeholders namely the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Planning Commission, Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation are also contributing to the mountain tourism development in CHT. Recently, Bangladesh Tourism Board has taken initiatives along with the UNDP Accelerator Lab in Bangladesh and the Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar (TOAC) for increasing the capacities of local stakeholders for sustainable mountain tourism development in CHT. They are arranging training programs for tour operators, tour guides, local communities, transport providers on behavioral aspects, tourism and hospitality management, first aid, and ICT.



Several initiatives and encouraging steps should be initiated for sustainable mountain tourism development in CHT. Firstly, proper awareness among public authorities and the private sector regarding the mountain tourism development can contribute to the conservation of natural and cultural heritage in this area. Secondly, a powerful and independent body is essential to develop this sector. The body should be responsible for all the planning, promotion, marketing, and regulation for mountain tourism development in CHT. Thirdly, the government needs to take necessary steps to develop infrastructure, which ensures huge investment from the public and private sectors for developing mountain tourism in this area.



Moreover, the government has to provide necessary facilities and infrastructures to the private entrepreneurs for the implementation of tourism development projects. Fourthly, the government can declare tourism as a thrust sector and allocate cash incentives to the entrepreneurs for tourism development in CHT. Fifthly, government and NGOs can be facilitated local people for participating in tourism activities such as employment, business, tour guides, accommodation, decision making, planning, benefit-sharing, and promotion.



The indigenous communities will be benefited socially, economically and environmentally through sustainable mountain tourism development in CHT. It would help to ensure the well-being of the local people to open the horizons of employment generation and economic activities to boost up economic development in CHT.

Dr Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan teaches at National University, Bangladesh













