Paddy procurement begins at Sonagazi

FENI, Dec 11: Procuring Aman paddy from farmers has begun in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The paddy collection was inaugurated by Upazila Chairman Jahior Uddin Mahmud Lipton at a function in Sonagazi Upazila Food Godown in the morning.

Sonagazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer AM Jahior Hayat, Assistant Commissioner (AC Land) Likhon Banik, Upazila Agriculture Officer Sajjad Hossain Mazumder, Upazila Food Godown Officer Shafi Uddin Ahmed and In-charge of food godown Jahangir Alam were present at the function.

A total of 1,050 metric tons (MT) of paddy will be collected in the godown. A farmer can sell three MT of paddy at the rate of Tk 27 per kg.