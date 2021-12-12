Video
Nandigram farmers find interest in mustard farming

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Our Correspondent

A mustard field at Bijoyghat in Nandigram Upazila. photo: observer

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Dec 11: At a glimpse, it may seem like a yellow ocean! Buzzing of bees and dance of day light are keeping their dominance in fields after fields. This is the scenario of fields in Nandigram Upazila of the district before the cultivation period of Boro paddy. In the wake of price hike of the Soya bean oil, mustard farming is becoming popular among the farmers of the area.
Local farmers said not only the price hike is the only reason to cultivate this crop but cultivation of this crop also take less cultivation cost and labour than the any other crop.
A total of 4,075 hectares of land has been brought under mustard cultivation in several villages including Dalgasa and Hatua Alaipur villages, in the upazila, said the upazila agriculture officer Adnan Babu.
The farmers said bumper harvest of mustard and a good price in the market and profit of it made them interested to cultivate this crop for the last several years.
Farmer Susanta Kumar Shanta of Alaipur village said, "I have cultivated mustard on 75 bighas of land this year. We get eight to nine mounds mustard crop in each bigha while its production cost is Tk 3,000 to 4,000."
"I will get the profit of Tk 20,000 to 24,000 from each bigha."
 The farmer expressed hope to get a bumper yield of this crop in this season.
Another farmer Moniruzzaman of Dalgasa village said cultivation of mustard is very profitable. "I have cultivated Bari-14 variety of mustard this year and is expecting to get more profit than the last year."
While visiting fields in several villages, our Observer correspondent found that  mustard growers in the upazila are passing busy days farming the crop amid favourable weather.
Agriculture official Babu said they are providing all kinds of supports and instructions to farmers for better output.


