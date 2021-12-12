Minor boy drowns in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 11: A one-and-a-half-year old minor child drowned in a pond in Sirajganj Municipality on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shaheed Ali, son of Md Sahrif, a resident of Mirpur Mahalla under Sirajganj Municipality.

Father of the deceased Md Sharif said his son went missing from the house in the morning and was spotted at a pond nearby the house at around 2pm after about five hours.

The child was taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









