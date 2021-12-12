Covid-19: Two more people die, 32 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 11: Two more people died of and 32 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said both the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 25 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, seven more people have tested positive for the virus in two districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,554 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, four are in Bogura three in Joypurhat districts.

A total of 1,682 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 686 were from Bogura, 323 from Rajshahi including 205 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 95,964 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with nine new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Earlier, a total of 25 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,547 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 10 are in Rajshahi, four in Pabna, three in Natore, and two in Naogaon, Joypurhat, Bogura and Sirajganj districts each.

Among the total infected, 95,955 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 40 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.





