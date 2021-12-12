Narsingdi freed today



Narsingdi District was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces today in 1971. The photo shows the Liberation War Memorial in the town. photo: observer

On this day in 1971, the district was freed from Pakistani occupation forces. Since independence, the day has been observed as the freedom day.

On April in 1971, after the deadly night of historic March 25, Narsingdi Town became devastated due to aircraft attack by Pakistani military. In the attack, Abdul Haq, Narayan Chandra Saha, Chand Mohan Das, Jagadish Das, Nirmal Das and unidentified eight others were martyred. Passengers from different transports near Panchdona Bridge were pulled down by the Pakistani forces and their collaborator Rajakars and killed many innocent people who were buried near the bridge in a mass grave. No place in the district remained spared.

There are mass graves in Shilmandi area of Panchdona Bridge along Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, Masimpur Beel, Khatehara Bridge, Brahmaputra River point at Monohardi, Ghashiardia of Shibpur, Puthia, Arial Khan River side of Belabo Upazila, and Methikanda Railway Station area of Raipura. These mass graves are being developed. But the development works are going on slowly. Only one or two of these graves have been visible.

The Panchdona mass grave has been preserved by the government.

District Awami League's Acting President G.M Taleb Hossain said, many innocent people were killed in Madhabdi, Sheikher Char, Baburhat and other areas by Pakistani occupation forces. Narsingdi was freed on December 12.

"Chanting Joy Bangla we hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh," he added.









