Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Narsingdi freed today

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Our Correspondent

Narsingdi District was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces today in 1971. The photo shows the Liberation War Memorial in the town. photo: observer

Narsingdi District was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces today in 1971. The photo shows the Liberation War Memorial in the town. photo: observer

NARSINGDI, Dec 11: Tomorrow (December 12) is the freedom day of Narsingdi.
On this day in 1971, the district was freed from Pakistani occupation  forces. Since independence, the day has been observed as the freedom day.
On April in 1971, after the deadly night of historic March 25, Narsingdi Town became devastated due to aircraft attack by Pakistani military. In the attack, Abdul Haq, Narayan Chandra Saha, Chand Mohan Das, Jagadish Das, Nirmal Das and unidentified eight others were martyred. Passengers from different transports near Panchdona Bridge were pulled down by the Pakistani forces and their collaborator Rajakars  and killed many innocent people who were buried near the bridge in a mass grave. No place in the district remained spared.
There are mass graves in Shilmandi area of Panchdona Bridge along Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, Masimpur Beel, Khatehara Bridge, Brahmaputra River point at Monohardi, Ghashiardia of Shibpur, Puthia, Arial Khan River side of Belabo Upazila, and Methikanda Railway Station area of Raipura. These mass graves are being developed. But the development works are going on slowly. Only one or two of these graves have been visible.
The Panchdona mass grave has been preserved by the government.
District Awami League's Acting President G.M Taleb Hossain said, many innocent people were killed in Madhabdi, Sheikher Char,  Baburhat and other areas by Pakistani occupation forces. Narsingdi was freed on December 12.
 "Chanting Joy Bangla we hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paddy procurement begins at Sonagazi
Nandigram farmers find interest in mustard farming
Minor boy drowns in Sirajganj
Covid-19: Two more people die, 32 more infected in Rajshahi
Narsingdi freed today
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
National Vitamin A+ Campaign begins in districts
Lands lose fertility for rampant sale of surface soil at Chilmari


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft