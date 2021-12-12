Video
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Our Correspondents

Two people including an elderly woman have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Brahmanbaria, recently.
NARAYANGANJ: A young man died after falling from the roof of a four-storey building in Fatullah area of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 24, son of Shahid Mia, a resident of the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatullah Police Station Md Sohag said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
He further said two gates of the building roof were locked.
The youth might have committed suicide, the OC added.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A sexagenarian women died and two others wounded due to falling down of an abandoned tree branch belonging to RHD (Roads & Highways) in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 11 am.
The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 65, wife of late Kadir Mia of Bholachong Village in Nabingar Municipal area.
According to local sources, the branch of the old tree beside the Nabinagar-Companiganj road at Mahashwashan area fell down on her head, injuring two others.
Being informed, Nabinagar Poura-Mayor Adv Shib Shankar Das inspected the spot. Two other injured persons were sent to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex for        treatment.


