National Vitamin A+ Campaign begins in districts



A child being fed Vitamin A capsule in Mymensingh City on Saturday. photo: observer

The campaign will be held from December 11 to 14 this year.

A total of 11,00,341 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in four districts- Bogura, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Naogaon and Natore, to make the campaign successful.

BOGURA: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2021 has been inaugurated in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haque inaugurated the four-day-long campaign on Bogura Municipality office premises in the district town at around 9:15am.

Bogura Civil Surgeon (CS) office sources said a total of 4,78,758 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules at 2,804 centres in the district during the campaign.

Of them, 57,090 babies aged from six months to 11 months will be fed blue capsules while 4,21,668 babies the red ones.

The campaign will be conducted from 8am to 4pm every day.

Bogura Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Badsha, CS Dr Gaosul Azim Chowdhury, Government Mohammad Ali Hospital Supervisor Dr Nuruzzaman Sanchay, Sadar Upazila Family Planning Officer Dr Samir Hossain Mishu, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Mohammad Ali Hospital Dr Shafiq Amin Kajal, the municipality councillor Tarun Kumar Kabiraj and District EPI Superintend Dulal Uddin, among others, were also present at the inaugural programme.

KISHOREGANJ: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated at the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital in the district in the morning.

During the campaign, a total of 4,96,930 children aged from six months to 59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules at 2,774 centre in the district.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health Zakia Parveen, Dhaka Divisional Director of Health Dr Belal Hossain, Health Department Director Dr Sheikh Md Hasan Imam, former health director Dr Din Mohammad, District CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman and Deputy Director of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Md Helal Uddin, among others, were also present at the inaugural function.

MYMENSINGH: Mymensingh Municipality Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu has inaugurated the campaign on the Nagar Bhaban premises in the city at around 10:30am.

A total of 9,300 babies aged from six months to 11 months will be administered the blue capsules while 56,650 children aged from 12 months to 59 months the red ones.

Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Chief Health Officer HK Debnath said a total of 301 booths have been set up in the city.

A total of 602 vaccinators and volunteers will work here to make the campaign successful.

He further said that MCC has been able to achieve almost 100 per cent of the targets in the Vitamin A+ Campaign conducted earlier.

Medical Officer Redaur Rahman Khan, Food and Sanitation Officer Deepak Majumder, among others, also attended the inaugural function.

Officials and employees of the Health Department, and journalists from print and electronic media were present at that time.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: The campaign was inaugurated on Atrai Upazila Health Complex premises in the town in the morning with an initiative taken by the upazila health and family planning office.

Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Iktekharul Islam jointly inaugurated the campaign.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Roksana Happy said 2,020 babies will be fed the blue capsules while 22,983 the red ones here under the campaign.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Former State Minister Principal Md Abdul Quddus, MP, inaugurated the campaign in Baraigram Upazila of the district in the morning.

A total of 3,500 babies will be fed blue capsules while 30,200 the red ones at 169 centres in the upazila during the campaign.

A total of 338 volunteers will work to make the campaign successful.

Baraigram Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Ashiquzzaman, Baraigram Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Dolly Rani, Medical Officers Dr Naznin Akhter Ripa and Dr Zahidul Islam, and Medical Technologist Razib Sarker, among others, were also present at the inaugural programme.









The National Vitamin A+ Campaign has begun on Saturday across the country amid festivity.The campaign will be held from December 11 to 14 this year.A total of 11,00,341 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in four districts- Bogura, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Naogaon and Natore, to make the campaign successful.BOGURA: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2021 has been inaugurated in the district.Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haque inaugurated the four-day-long campaign on Bogura Municipality office premises in the district town at around 9:15am.Bogura Civil Surgeon (CS) office sources said a total of 4,78,758 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules at 2,804 centres in the district during the campaign.Of them, 57,090 babies aged from six months to 11 months will be fed blue capsules while 4,21,668 babies the red ones.The campaign will be conducted from 8am to 4pm every day.Bogura Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Badsha, CS Dr Gaosul Azim Chowdhury, Government Mohammad Ali Hospital Supervisor Dr Nuruzzaman Sanchay, Sadar Upazila Family Planning Officer Dr Samir Hossain Mishu, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Mohammad Ali Hospital Dr Shafiq Amin Kajal, the municipality councillor Tarun Kumar Kabiraj and District EPI Superintend Dulal Uddin, among others, were also present at the inaugural programme.KISHOREGANJ: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated at the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital in the district in the morning.During the campaign, a total of 4,96,930 children aged from six months to 59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules at 2,774 centre in the district.Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health Zakia Parveen, Dhaka Divisional Director of Health Dr Belal Hossain, Health Department Director Dr Sheikh Md Hasan Imam, former health director Dr Din Mohammad, District CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman and Deputy Director of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Md Helal Uddin, among others, were also present at the inaugural function.MYMENSINGH: Mymensingh Municipality Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu has inaugurated the campaign on the Nagar Bhaban premises in the city at around 10:30am.A total of 9,300 babies aged from six months to 11 months will be administered the blue capsules while 56,650 children aged from 12 months to 59 months the red ones.Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Chief Health Officer HK Debnath said a total of 301 booths have been set up in the city.A total of 602 vaccinators and volunteers will work here to make the campaign successful.He further said that MCC has been able to achieve almost 100 per cent of the targets in the Vitamin A+ Campaign conducted earlier.Medical Officer Redaur Rahman Khan, Food and Sanitation Officer Deepak Majumder, among others, also attended the inaugural function.Officials and employees of the Health Department, and journalists from print and electronic media were present at that time.ATRAI, NAOGAON: The campaign was inaugurated on Atrai Upazila Health Complex premises in the town in the morning with an initiative taken by the upazila health and family planning office.Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Iktekharul Islam jointly inaugurated the campaign.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Roksana Happy said 2,020 babies will be fed the blue capsules while 22,983 the red ones here under the campaign.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Former State Minister Principal Md Abdul Quddus, MP, inaugurated the campaign in Baraigram Upazila of the district in the morning.A total of 3,500 babies will be fed blue capsules while 30,200 the red ones at 169 centres in the upazila during the campaign.A total of 338 volunteers will work to make the campaign successful.Baraigram Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Ashiquzzaman, Baraigram Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Dolly Rani, Medical Officers Dr Naznin Akhter Ripa and Dr Zahidul Islam, and Medical Technologist Razib Sarker, among others, were also present at the inaugural programme.