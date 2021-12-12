Lands lose fertility for rampant sale of surface soil at Chilmari

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 11: Hundreds of acres of farmland are lying uncultivated in Chilmari Upazila of the district due to rampant surface soil cutting and trading.

According to field sources, surface soil from these croplands are being cut and sold to different brick kilns in the upazila. After losing surface soil, the lands have turned fallow. These lands are losing fertility for gypsum and zinc missing.

In this backdrop, food deficit is apprehended in Chilmari Upazila because of these lands lying un-farmed.

Soon after harvesting Aman paddy, surface soil cutting has begun in these lands. Persuading land owners with easy cash back, unscrupulous brick field owners and traders are cutting surface soil from their croplands, and these are being sent to brick fields.

A recent visit found seven brick kilns in different areas of Chilmari Upazila and six ones in neighbouring Ulipur Upazila. To these brick fields, surface soil is cut from over 100 areas including Hariar Chhara, Beparir Bazar, Ghugghur Haat, Chachhlar Beel, Raniganj, Koyarparh, Teestar Parh, Puthimari, Mozaidanga, Miledanga, and Matial. In these areas, surface soil of 2-6 feet deep is lifted.

Farmer Saju Mia of Mozaidanga said, "Two years back, I sold surface soil of four feet to a brick field. There has been no crop in this field since then."

While talking with this correspondent, Chilmari Upazila Agriculture Officer Kumar Pranay Das said, surface soil is life of land; after lifting the surface soil, gypsum and zinc are getting transferred; besides, soil loses germ and microbiological actions; so, soil fertility comes down and suspends production for a long time.

"We are trying to explain harmful effects of lifting surface soil among farmers," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahbubur Rahman said, necessary measures will be taken in this connection after inquiry.









