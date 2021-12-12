Video
Biden aide Russell appointed as next UNICEF chief

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263

UNITED NATIONS, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment Friday of Catherine Russell, an assistant to U.S. President Joe Biden, as the next head of the U.N. children's agency UNICEF.
Russell also heads the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and served as the State Department's ambassador-at-large for global women's issues from 2013 to 2017.
She will succeed Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July because of a family health issue. She is married and has four children.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the secretary-general's appointment of Russell following consultations with UNICEF's executive board.
He said Guterres wanted to express appreciation to Fore "for her inspiring leadership of UNICEF and in particular, UNICEF's critical role in the global response to COVID-19 and in reimagining education." As a result of her leadership, he said, UNICEF now has a broader array of public and private sector partnerships and "a bolder focus" on achieving U.N. development goals for 2030.
In a statement, Biden called Russell "a trusted and indispensable adviser" to him and to his wife, Jill, for nearly 30 years, praising her "leadership, experience, wisdom and empathy."    -REUTERS



Biden aide Russell appointed as next UNICEF chief
