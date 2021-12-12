Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran serious in nuclear talks with world powers: Raisi

Tehran, world powers try to bridge gaps in Vienna talks

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

TEHRAN, Dec 11: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Indirect US-Iranian talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Thursday in the Austrian capital. Diplomats from France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China shuttle between the two sides because Tehran refuses direct contact with Washington.
A European source, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested on Friday that Iran had agreed to continue talks from where they left off in June. Iranian officials denied this.
Under the original deal that then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, Iran limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, European Union and UN sanctions.
"The fact that we presented the text of Iran's proposal to the negotiating parties shows that we are serious in the talks, and if the other side is also serious about the removal of sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement," IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.
A year after Trump's reimposition of sanctions on Iran, Tehran began to gradually violate nuclear limits of the agreement. Iran wants all sanctions to be lifted.
Iran's top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, told Reuters on Friday that Tehran was standing firm on the position it laid out last week, when the talks broke off. European and US officials accused Iran of making new demands and of reneging on compromises worked out earlier this year.
Asked whether new draft proposals that Iran had put forward last week were being discussed, Bagheri Kani said: "Yes, the drafts we proposed last week are being discussed now in meetings with other parties."
A senior European Union official said on Friday the talks were moving forward and that various key matters were still open for a deal on a final text.
Iran still refuses to meet the US directly since its withdrawal from the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), even as President Joe Biden says he wants it restored.
    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden aide Russell appointed as next UNICEF chief
Iran serious in nuclear talks with world powers: Raisi
A Palestinian woman casts her vote at a polling station during municipal elections
Social media firms fuelling 'toxic sludge': Nobel winner Ressa
Nagaland erupts in protests over deaths
50 dead in Kentucky as storms batter US
Farmers cheer as they leave the protest site at the Delhi-Haryana state
Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft