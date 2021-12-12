

A Palestinian woman casts her vote at a polling station during municipal elections









A Palestinian woman casts her vote at a polling station during municipal elections in the village of Baitain, East of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on December 11, 2021. Palestinians in villages of the Israeli-occupied West Bank voted in municipal polls today, amid a boycott by the main opposition Hamas, the Islamist rulers of Gaza, in protest at the indefinite postponement of a general election. photo : AFP